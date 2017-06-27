Hunt continues for prisoner who escaped Corrections custody at funeral

Police are still searching for a prisoner who escaped from Corrections custody while he was attending a funeral last week.

Lusitino Selesele Source: Supplied

Lusitino Selesele escaped while on a "compassionate temporary escort" from Auckland's Spring Hill Corrections Facility on June 22.

Police believe Selesele is with his partner Jacinta Sale, who has two warrants for her arrest for driving while disqualified.

Jacinta Sale Source: Supplied

She is described as a female, Pacific Islander, around 178cm and of medium build.

Both Lusitino and Jacinta are believed to be using a white Holden Combo van, registration CYN814 and it’s believed they are in the Waitakere area.