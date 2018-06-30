 

Hunt continues for gunman as man shot in Invercargill remains in hospital after surgery

Police are still hunting a gunman who shot and seriously injured a man in central Invercargill yesterday morning.

A nearby resident says the two gunshots in the central city sounded like massive explosions.
Police say the victim is out of surgery and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

They say they're in the initial stages of their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident on Kelvin Street and the offender has not yet been located.

Police are interviewing various witnesses today and have reiterated there is not thought to be any risk to public safety.

Officers earlier located the firearm used.

Police are asking anyone who saw or has information about what happened, who has not already spoken to police, to make contact with the Southern District Command Centre on (03) 471 5002.

