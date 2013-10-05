Hunt continues for driver behind Christmas Eve hit and run in Christchurch

The driver behind a hit and run in Christchurch on Christmas Eve has not been located, with police appealing to the public for information.

A 23-year-old man was struck by a white van on Madras and High Streets on Saturday afternoon and was hospitalised with back injuries.

He is now recovering at home, police said.

Police say the white van will have damage to its front.

Anyone with information about the incident or the van has been asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.