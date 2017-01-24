Hungry? You better get to In-N-Out pop up store in Auckland's Grey Lynn today to satisfy cravings

You better get in quick, you Kiwi burger lovers: you have until 3pm to get down to Auckland's Grey Lynn to get your ultimate In-N-Out meal.

The US burger giant has Kiwi mouths watering after they set up a temporary pop-up store today at Grey Lynn's Pocket Bar & Kitchen on Great North Road.

A double-double cheeseburger combo with animal-style french fries from In-N-Out Burger. Source: Getty

1 NEWS could not reach the business for comment this morning.

Last week, people went crazy when the burger chain surprised Sydney with temporary a pop-up store.

In November 2013, In-N-Out set up a pop-up store in Auckland to test whether New Zealand had potential as a market for permanent outlets.

Hungry mouths had to be quick then because the temporary outlet, at Ponsonby Central on Ponsonby Rd, was set up for one day only and sold out of food around 2.15pm, the NZ Herald has reported.

In-N-Out Burger opened its first store in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948.