Hundreds without power in Central Otago town cut-off by flooding

The Otago town of Roxburgh has woken up with no electricity or water and a big mess this morning with rocks and silt covering some roads.

Central Otago District Council Mayor Tim Cadogan says flooding and landslides have brought rocks through the town of Roxburgh.
Source: Breakfast

The town remains cut-off after part of State Highway 8 was blocked in both directions following heavy flooding, leading to multiple slips last night.

Over 40mm of rain in three hours from 3pm to 6pm was recorded by the MetService.

"The convective cell was very slow moving so unfortunately sat over Roxburgh through that time," Lisa Murray from the MetService told 1 NEWS.

The heavy downpour caused slips on State Highway 8, between Roxburgh and Ettrick, causing considerable damage to the roads.

SH8 is still closed this morning due to a major wash out at Black Jacks Creek.

Police say Roxburgh is currently inaccessible from the south, as Teviot Road was the diversion for the previously reported slips on SH8. 

North of Roxburgh there are another two wash outs on SH8 and the road is also closed and is likely to remain so for some time.

There are diversions in place.

Power outages

Aurora Energy says 300 hundred customers are without power in Roxburgh and Millers Flat.

Gary Johnson the head of external relations at Aurora Engery says crews were unable to restore power overnight due to poor weather conditions.

They hope to restored power as soon as possible.

"The priority this morning will be to connect temporary supply to restore power to the town's water treatment station," Mr Johnson says.

Line crews are also working to restore power to Milers Flat where 121 customers are without electricity after a vehicle hit a power pole last night.

'Awfully untidy'

Speaking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme this morning the region's mayor Tim Cadogan says flooding and landslides have brought rocks through the town.

"Quite staggering standing here today and seeing what was yesterday a deep flood channel which is totally full with rock.

A massive downpour and thunderstorms have seen the Otago town of Roxburgh cut-off following landslips and flooding.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's awfully untidy."

Eight houses had been evacuated on Tweed Street due to flooding.

Overnight police say those residents have returned home, with none of the properties being beeing damaged.

An evacuation point set up at the Roxburgh Fire Station does remain in place.

The town currently has no power or water and cellphone coverage is limited.

Any residents who have concerns or need assistance can report to the evacuation point or contact emergency services.

Access is shut off to Millers Flat, Alexandra and Roxburgh, with some areas without power and water.
Source: 1 NEWS

Diversions have been put in place at the Millers Flat Bridge and the Roxburgh Dam following the incident.

Motorists have been asked by police to avoid the area while a team begins a big cleanup of the roads.

Police say schools are most likely to be closed this morning.

