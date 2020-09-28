Hundreds without power, ferry crossings cancelled as strong winds lash Wellington

Ferry crossings have been cancelled and power is out to hundreds of Wellingtonians as blustery weather lashes the city this afternoon.

Tree snapped due to strong winds near Paraparaumu Beach. (Supplied)

Wellington Harbour Ferry crossing have been cancelled due to the weather conditions and replacement shuttles have been put in place, Metlink says.

However, sailings across the Cook Strait haven't been cancelled yet with Interislander saying they're watching the situation carefully.

Seatoun Beach this afternoon. (By Allan Scadden)

“At this stage we do not expect to be cancelling sailings. However, if the weather worsens there could be restrictions on transporting livestock to ensure their welfare," executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said.

Power outages

Wellington Electricity says there are widespread power outages across the city with over 2000 residents in Wainuomata, Eastborne, Plimmerton Pukerua Bay, Judgeford, Tawa, Elsdon, Grenada North, Takapu Valley and Pauatahanui affected.

Traffic chaos after trailer rolls

Earlier this afternoon, high wind has caused a trailer to roll on SH1 Ngauranga Gorge between Tyers Road and the Newlands off-ramp just after 3pm.

Police say the trailer flipped due to high winds, blocking two northbound lanes.

Motorists have been told to expect delays heading towards Johnsonville.

The significant weather event which is affecting large parts of the country today has kept emergency services across Wellington busy.

Fire and Emergency NZ [FENZ] were called out to "quite an influx" of weather related incidents across the city.

Roofs lifting, trampolines, sheds and chimneys blowing away due to strong winds were the main issues for residents in Waikanae Beach, Kilbirnie and Miramar.

“It’s not a good day to be a shed,” said FENZ spokesperson Carlos Dempsey told 1 NEWS.

“We ask that people please secure any loose items like trampolines as that would really help us,” he said.

A strong wind warning has been put in place for the city as northwesterlies, severe gales in exposed places and gusts of up to 120 km/h are predicted for the region.

Blanketing of snow causes transport disruption in parts of South Island

Thunderstorms with hail are also likely, the MetService warned.

Cold blust hits the South Island

Meanwhile, snowfall in the South Island caused major disruption for travellers, especially those in Queenstown. Flights had to be cancelled earlier today after Queenstown Airport closed so the runway could be cleared.