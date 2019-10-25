Hundreds of Whanganui locals march against high homicide numbers

More than 300 Whanganui locals have marched against violence after a spate of homicides in the city.

Inspector Nigel Allan said eight people had been killed in Whanganui in the past two years, including four women this year and a 13-year-old girl.

The protest was led by Kiritahi Firmin and other members of Nga Paerangi hapu, who have lost two women this year.

"Yesterday Whanganui was named one of the most beautiful cities in the country, yes, it is but if we flip that around, let's look at what's happened over the last year with violence in Whanganui, to the poor, to the oppressed, to the people who don't have access to the beautiful things Whanganui does have," Kiritahi Firmin told 1 NEWS.

"People still think that it's just a Maori issue, but it's not, everyone is affected by violence but when you fix the issues with us, then we fix the issues with everybody else."

Ms Firmin said while everyone needs to take responsibility for their actions and driving change in the community, the local council needs to fund more kaupapa (principles) Maori, marae-focused initiatives.

Police have added 11 staff members to their family harm team in the last 18 months, bringing the total to 13.

Police are also changing their approach to incidents, working with Whanganui District Council and community organisations on a new support programme called FLOW.

"Instead of just attending the incident as we might of in years gone by, actually gives us the opportunity to engage with whanau and provide support and link them to support within our community," Inspector Nigel Allan said.

Police are prosecuting people for all the homicides to have occurred this year, with the accused killer of Feona McKay-Patea appearing in court for the first time today.

"She was a beautiful girl, very quiet, I don't know how she got caught up in this sort of thing but we miss her," Feona's great aunt Kiwi Matthews said.

"Younger women... do speak out, otherwise we don't know what's happening behind closed doors, and that's how it was with my niece.

"We didn't know what was going on, she was quiet," Feona's uncle John Simon said.