Hundreds of Wairarapa farmers gather to seek answers on Mycoplasma bovis outbreak

Over 100 frustrated farmers have packed a church in Pahiatua looking for answers and information over the outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis.

Frustrated farmers gather in Pahiatua Source: 1 NEWS

Representatives from MPI, Dairy NZ, Beef and Lamb, Federated Farmers and local politicians are giving speeches to concerned farmers informing them on the current status of the outbreak.

Only one farm in Pahiatua has been confirmed to be infected with the disease, the government-owned Rangesdale Station.

However Graeme Dyke, a neighbour of the station, says he's angry with the lack of communication from MPI.

He says neither he or the other 12 neighbouring properties were officially informed that testing had begun or the the station had tested positive to the disease.

Dyke says despite cattle from the infected farm previously mingling with his bull breeding stud, MPI haven't restricted the movements of his herd and has declined his requests to test his herd.

Despite that he says now no one will buy any of his herd.

Thirty-nine properties across the country have been infected with the disease and over 22,000 cows are due to be culled.