 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hundreds of Wairarapa farmers gather to seek answers on Mycoplasma bovis outbreak

share

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

Over 100 frustrated farmers have packed a church in Pahiatua looking for answers and information over the outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis.

Frustrated farmers gather in Pahiatua

Frustrated farmers gather in Pahiatua

Source: 1 NEWS

Representatives from MPI, Dairy NZ, Beef and Lamb, Federated Farmers and local politicians are giving speeches to concerned farmers informing them on the current status of the outbreak.

Only one farm in Pahiatua has been confirmed to be infected with the disease, the government-owned Rangesdale Station.

However Graeme Dyke, a neighbour of the station, says he's angry with the lack of communication from MPI.

Frank Peters says having to cull his stock is an overreaction.
Source: 1 NEWS

He says neither he or the other 12 neighbouring properties were officially informed that testing had begun or the the station had tested positive to the disease.

Dyke says despite cattle from the infected farm previously mingling with his bull breeding stud, MPI haven't restricted the movements of his herd and has declined his requests to test his herd.

Despite that he says now no one will buy any of his herd.

Thirty-nine properties across the country have been infected with the disease and over 22,000 cows are due to be culled.

The disease poses no risk to human health.

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sean Hogan

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during leader Simon Bridges' Budget speech

03:57
2
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

3

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

02:01
4
Q+A's Corin Dann says the Budget gives an important update on the health of the economy.

Budget 2018: The fiscal nitty-gritty

06:30
5
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

06:28
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


The Government has rejected National's claim that 29 "fiscal time bombs" created by the coalition's new policies are waiting to go off.

Live stream: Watch Grant Robertson deliver the Labour-led Government’s first Budget

Tune in as the Finance Minister outlines who gets what and how much in 2018.

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 