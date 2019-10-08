TODAY |

Hundreds take part in street clean-up to honour Dunedin student Sophia Crestani

Hundreds have turned out for a street cleanup in honour of Sophia Crestani, who was fatally injured at a flat party in Dunedin last weekend.

The 19-year-old died as hundreds left the crowded house in the city's student quarter around midnight last Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the party and there was crush around a stairway and the front door as many tried to exit the house at the same time.

Many have responded to an invitation to help clean up the streets of north Dunedin as a show of respect for Sophia Crestani. Photo: RNZ / Tim Brown Source: rnz.co.nz

The clean-up of North Dunedin has been organised at the request of Sophia's parents.

Otago University Students' Association president James Heath said he was pleased with the initial turnout and he expected more to come and go during the day.

Mr Heath said it shows the strength of the student community and how much Ms Crestani meant to them.

"It's an incredible amount. I can't estimate numbers, but some people said roughly 600 people had turned out initially and also bearing in mind people will be coming in and out during the day.

Hundreds have turned out for a street cleanup in honour of Sophia Crestani. Photo: RNZ / Tim Brown Source: rnz.co.nz

"I'm aware of another 100 from DCC [Dunedin City Council] coming in later today - that's another sign of the strength of our community."

Protective gloves and rubbish bags were being provided for those taking part, and food was also available.

The effort was supported by the council, which provided additional street sweeping.

A police investigation into Ms Crestani death is ongoing, with detectives speaking to everyone who was at the flat party.

- rnz.co.nz

The Dundas Street house where Sophia Crestani, pictured right, died during a student party has been decorated with flowers. Source: rnz.co.nz
