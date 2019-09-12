Hundreds take part in hikoi up Auckland's Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill to promote te reo

Hundreds of people have taken part in a hikoi up Auckland's Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill to promote Te Reo Māori.

The importance of te reo has been highlighted at a number of events during Māori Language Week this year, with thousands turning out in Wellington to mark its beginning.

Today, young and old gathered together to highlight the importance of the language in Auckland, the home to the largest population of Māori in the world.

There were 5000 people registered for the walk today, with around 3000 people attending.

Many sang waiata and chanted as they made the walk up Maungakiekie.