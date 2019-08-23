Hundreds of students to join climate activist on his 100th day of strike outside Parliament

Hundreds of school students and supporters are set to join a climate change activist on his 100th day outside Parliament.

Ollie Langridge is the longest-running protestor to demonstrate outside the Beehive.

He says he won't stop until the Government declares a climate emergency.



Green Party co-leader James Shaw told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that Mr Langridge is helping raise awareness of climate change's impact on the planet.

"I've spoken to him a number of times and said to him, you know, 'Kia kaha, keep going', 'cause I think what he's done is – it's one of the really big things that's really helped to raise public consciousness around climate change over the course of this year," he said.

