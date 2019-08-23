TODAY |

Hundreds of students to join climate activist on his 100th day of strike outside Parliament

1 NEWS
Hundreds of school students and supporters are set to join a climate change activist on his 100th day outside Parliament.

Ollie Langridge is the longest-running protestor to demonstrate outside the Beehive.

He says he won't stop until the Government declares a climate emergency.

Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency. Source: 1 NEWS

Green Party co-leader James Shaw told TVNZ1's Breakfast today that Mr Langridge is helping raise awareness of climate change's impact on the planet.

"I've spoken to him a number of times and said to him, you know, 'Kia kaha, keep going', 'cause I think what he's done is – it's one of the really big things that's really helped to raise public consciousness around climate change over the course of this year," he said.

The Green Party co-leader spoke about Ollie Langridge after he hit 100 days of demonstrations outside the Beehive this morning. Source: Breakfast

School strikers are expected to stand in solidarity with him on Parliament's lawn, while other students have planned events in their own communities.

Ollie Langridge is the longest running protestor to demonstrate outside Parliament. Source: Breakfast
