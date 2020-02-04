Hundreds still stranded as flooding, landslide batters Milford Sound



It's hoped evacuations can continue today for nearly 200 tourists still stranded in Milford Sound.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A state of emergency is in force after wild weather battered the region, causing extensive damage to State Highway 94.

Helicopters have cleared all motorists stuck on the road and are now evacuating people from huts and lodges on tracks in the area.

One of the huts, Howden Hut on the Routeburn track, was hit by a landslide at around 1.30am today, with 31 people waiting for evacuation from there.

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay says the people are safe and the priority is to get people out of the huts on various tracks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We don't have an exact number of people in the different huts, but we are working with the helicopter pilots on how the evacuations can be done," he says.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong says there's a lot still coming to light as day breaks.

"It's pretty bad in there, the weather isn't letting up, the rain is continuing to fall," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

Evacuations will only continue today if the weather improves, but heavy rain is forecast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Tong says at the moment it looks like the weather will clear briefly at around midday and he's hopeful helicopters will be able to get in and evacuate people.

"The window will be very short," he says.

Mr Tong says there's been a "considerable amount of damage" and it's not yet known how much it will cost to fix.

"There's the road in, of course, then the infrastructure in Milford itself, as well as the many walking tracks."

There are around 300 workers in Milford Sound at the moment, as well as around 195 tourists.

More heavy rain is on the way and the state highway is expected to remain closed all week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In Gore, Fire and Emergency NZ staff are working to help a number of houses that have been affected by surface flooding.

Fire crews are working with council contractors to remove the water from one property, after being called to an address in Ardwick St around 3.30am.

There have also been several reports of surface flooding in Ruia St.

A FENZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS they’re expecting more calls throughout the morning as people wake up and notice flooding in their homes.