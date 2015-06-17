 

Hundreds of school and early childhood support workers to get pay rise of 30 per cent under pay equity agreement

1 NEWS
Hundreds of school support workers will get a pay rise of up to 30 per cent as part of a settlement for pay equity, the Prime Minister announced today.

Union NZEI and the Ministry of Education signed a terms of settlement in a pay equity claim for 329 support workers for young children in early childhood and primary schools.

"This is about fairness," Ms Ardern said in a statement. "Almost all education support workers are women, and they do vital work helping young children with severe learning and behavioural challenges to learn."

The support workers are paid hourly between $16.77 and $19.87.

Classroom.

The settlement would see the minimum rate boosted to $21.67 and the top rate as $24.73 for workers with four to nine years' experience and $25.70 for those with ten years or more.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the settlement was "about making sure that women get a fair deal in the workplace". 

The pay equity settlement is expected to be made valid next month, after the support workers cast their vote on it.

1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern says Simon Bridges is being "alarmist and dramatic" over law changes that may allow union representatives to enter workplaces without the consent of the business owner.

Mr Bridges raised the issue in Question Time today, stating the power given to union representatives appears to be greater than that of the police.

"Why will union representatives not be required to gain consent from an employer before entering the premises of their workplace when even a police officer has to ask a judge for a warrant?" Mr Bridges asked the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern replied that it may not be the case that all union representatives will be allowed into a workplace without knowledge of the business owner.

"If there are health and safety regulations that require the representative to do so then they will have to ask permission," Ms Ardern said.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters then stepped into the fray with a supplementary question for Mr Bridges.

"Using the members previous question, does a policeman in hot pursuit of a suspected murderer inside a office situation have to spend all the time for a warrant to go and pick that person up?" Mr Peters asked.

The reply from the National Party leader had even Mr Peters laughing.

 "Can the Minister confirm that we are giving unions the same powers that we give to police officers when they are in hot pursuit of murderers?"

Ms Ardern then tried to clarify Mr Peters' argument, saying: "The point that the Deputy Prime Minister was making is that the member is being alarmist and dramatic."

Winston Peters also stepped in as the debate heated up in Question Time today. Source: Parliament TV
1 NEWS
The Prime Minister says the issues around Wally Haumaha's appointment as deputy police commissioner needs to be dealt with "properly and appropriately", and that she is "frustrated at the situation". 

Jacinda Ardern was asked today if Wally Haumaha's position was tenable, after it was revealed the deputy police commissioner contacted a witness over an alleged bullying incident.

Mr Haumaha's appointment will be the subject of a six-week Internal Affairs inquiry after comments he made defending police officers accused of rape in 2004 came to light.

"I've already expressed my frustration at the situation we're in, that's why we've got an independent inquiry kicking off on Monday," Ms Ardern told media.

"The point is what I know now, I didn't know then. That's the whole reason we've asked for this whole process to be looked at."

"We are dealing with it."

When asked if Mr Haumaha should stand down, Ms Ardern said the "first stage is making sure we have the information we needed".

"It's for me to make sure we deal with this properly and appropriately."

She said the Government have sought assurances from police "that regardless of whether or not someone has made a formal complaint" over an alleged bullying incident, that the issue will be looked into

The Commissioner of Police said the executive are investigating contact between "Deputy commissioner Haumaha and a staff member in relation to bullying allegations".  

"The Police Executive, including DC Haumaha, recognise the need to ensure that there is an appropriate level of independence to any investigation of all the matters raised in the media recently, including this most recent allegation."

They had said they had not received any complaint in regards to the allegation.  

National Party leader Simon Bridges said he hoped the inquiry into the appointment of Mr Haumaha as deputy police commissioner would answer "the hard questions".

"I do have a concern the terms of reference of that aren't wide enough, it's going to be a process driven thing, rather than getting at the substance of the appointment."

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the inquiry was "about the process not the person" and it was set up to "get to the bottom of this".

"This is incredibly frustrating, it really is."

The PM says she has already expressed her frustration at the situation over Wally Haumaha’s appointment Source: 1 NEWS
