Hundreds of retirement village residents take part in NZ's largest study of cardiovascular health

Despite our ageing population, little is known about the heart health of our older Kiwis, and what demands it could place on services in the future.

Now hundreds of retirement village residents are taking part in the largest study of cardiovascular health ever undertaken here to help fill the gap.

Pam Broadhead, 85, jumped at the chance to have her ticker put to the test.

“My father died at 93 and I thought I’m going to outlive him,” she laughed as she told 1 NEWS.

By 2032, nearly a quarter of the population will be over 65, but there's still a lack of data to help plan for how to care for them.

The joint initiative between the Heart Foundation, the Christchurch Heart Institute, and Ryman will help inform decisions around care.

But studies don't pay for themselves and study participants helped fundraise more than $160,000 for the research with raffles and sausage sizzles.

More volunteers will now be needed in other cities to bring the sample to 1000 and help keep more hearts beating for longer.

