Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

More than 100 motorists are trapped in their cars near Fox Glacier on the West Coast after a major summer storm blasted the country and closed much of State Highway 6.

Fox Glacier (file picture). Source: istock.com

Haast Police Senior Constable Paul Gurney has told 1 NEWS that 300-500 people are stuck in Haast due to the closure of SH6 from Ross to Makaroa. The majority of the people stuck are tourists.

The community hall is looking after 100 people and local residents are taking those in who were forced to sleep in cars.

The stretch of SH6 between Ross and Makarora remained closed this morning and more than 100 travellers are reported to have been stuck in their cars overnight between Fox and Franz Josef, along with two tourist buses.

Strong winds and fallen trees closed the road on Thursday.

Civil Defence officials say an attempt will be made to reach them by helicopter on Friday morning. Police say no rescue is planned.

"I've never seen it in 40 years of watching. The surges were amazing... fantastic to watch but pretty scary," Westland mayor Bruce Smith said.

Further north, SH6 between Rapahoe and Wilsons Lead Rd, near Westport is closed because of high winds.

Thursday's storm, remnants of a Tropical Cyclone Fehi, combined with king tides, led to widespread flooding in Nelson, Westland, Buller and Dunedin.

Homes were evacuated in the Nelson area as seaside suburbs were hammered by floodwaters.

Nelson's historic waterfront Boathouse Cafe looks doomed as seawater came up through the floorboards.

The Buller township of Granity was inundated by the sea.

The Greymouth CBD was closed for a time as debris, such as trees and parts of roofs, blew through the town.

More than 500 people are without power in Christchurch and Coromandel, while states of emergency remain in place in Buller and Dunedin.

Firefighters were busy around the country on Thursday, dealing with lifting roofs, flooding and downed power lines.

Fire Emergency NZ assistant national commander Rob Saunders says crews responded to more than 228 weather-related incidents, 210 of which were in the South Island, and included fallen trees on houses, cars and roads causing closures or power outages.

They also attended over 260 other incidents, including structure and vegetation fires, medical emergencies, and motor vehicle accidents.

In Canterbury, where it remained dry, they fought a 10-hectare vegetation fire at West Melton which forced the evacuation of 10 houses.

Five helicopters and 16 appliances were needed to control the blaze.