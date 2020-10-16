TODAY |

Hundreds of people booked to fly from NZ to Australia today for first time in months

Source:  1 NEWS

More than 350 people are booked to fly to Australia today as part one of the trans-Tasman travel bubble opening up.

Kiwis won't have to quarantine across the ditch, but they will have to pay for 14 days in managed isolation upon arriving back. Source: Breakfast

Travel was halted between the two countries in March amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

From today anyone who's been in New Zealand for two weeks or more will be allowed into New South Wales and the Northern Territory without having to stay in managed isolation.

People are expected to journey to Sydney on the first day, on flights operated by Air New Zealand, Qantas and Jetstar.

But Kiwis travelling to Australia will have to quarantine once they return here - and pay for it.

“It's a really good proof of concept, around the travel bubble, a good first step,” Auckland Airport’s aero commercial general manager Scott Tasker yesterday told 1 NEWS.

However, Auckland Airport general manager of operations Anna Cassels-Brown added that the airport plays an “orchestrating” role in ensuring the safe travel zone can go ahead.

More information on those eligible to travel to New South Wales as part of the Safe Travel Zone can be found here.

