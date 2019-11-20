Hundreds object to proposed electoral boundary changes ahead of 2020 election

More than 300 people and groups have complained about the new proposed electoral boundaries and names, with the Labour Party objecting to eight electoral changes.

The electorate boundary review put forward changes to 35 electorates ahead of the 2020 election last November, with a new electorate proposed named 'Flat Bush' that would pull parts of the Hunua, Manurewa and Papakura electorates.

Representation Commission received 332 objections to those proposals, with most around the Auckland, Otago and Southland regions, chair Judge Craig Thompson said.

The objectors included the Labour Party, which companied about the boundary changes of Tāmaki Makaurau, Manukau East, Manurewa, Flat Bush, Christchurch East, Dunedin North and Invercargill and the ACT party that complained about the Epsom electorate, where its one MP and leader David Seymour holds.

National list MP David Carter's submission was actually in support of the Banks Peninsula changes. Mr Carter was the electorate MP from 1996 to 1999.

South Waikato District Council objected to the Waikato boundary change, due to the inclusion of Tīrau and Putaruru and the council also having to be required to communicate with an additional MP.

"Some of the objections are about keeping communities together," Judge Thompson said. "Other objections are about the names of some electorates and we’ve received suggestions for names that people feel better reflect those areas."

Manukau East electorate saw 64 objections, with the main concern being around separating Panmure from Mt Wellington.

Helensville had 64 objections, mainly around the name Helensville, with suggestions including Rodney, Atanui, Mahurangi and Kaipara.

Christchurch East received two objections, one from the Labour Party and the other a petition with 122 signatures.

Papakura, Flat Bush, Whangaparāoa, West Coast-Tasman, Clutha-Southland, Invercargill and Dunedin North and South also had objections.

The boundaries were last reviewed in 2014, and the population of every electorate has increased.

Main proposed changes

North Island

New electorate Flat Bush created

Rodney changed to incude Dairy Flat and Coatesville, renamed Whangaparāoa

Helensville extended into Northland, Whangaparāoa and Upper Harbour. Waitakere Ranges goes into New Lynn.

Adjustments made to boundaries of Waikato, with Coromandel, Hamilton West and Taupō.

Changes made to Whangarei and Bay of Plenty boundaries.

South Island

Brightwater goes from Nelson into West-Coast Tasman.

Selwyn changed to exclude Banks Peninsula. Changes also made to Ilam,Wignram, Port Hills, Christchurch East and Ragnitata.

Clutha-Southland takes Alexandra and Clyde from Waitaki.

Otago Peninsula goes from Dunedin South to North, Dunedin South takes South Otago from Clutha-Southland.

Winton and the Catlins goes to Invercargill from Clutha-Southland.

Māori electorates

Tāmaki Makaurau takes Te Atatū from Te Tai Tokerau, and also some of East Manuwera from Hauraki Waikato.

Proposed name changes: