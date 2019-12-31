Hundreds mourn for parents, daughter, killed in Whakaari/ White Island disaster, as injured son watches funeral from hospital

Hundreds gathered at Marist College North Shore in Sydney for a memorial for Anthony and Kristine Langford and their 17-year-old daughter Winona who were killed when New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted earlier this month.

Their son Jesse is in hospital being treated for burns.

Mr and Mrs Langford's bodies were recovered from the island, but Winona is still unaccounted for.

All three were remembered as wonderful members of their extended family.

A live feed of the service was relayed for Jesse, 19, who survived the blast and remains in Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital with serious burns.

A heartfelt message was read out at the service on behalf of Jesse, paying tribute to the special relationships he had with his parents and sister.

Jesse Langford Source: Facebook

"Anthony, Kristine and Winona were wonderful to their immediate and extended families," a memorial booklet for the trio read.

"They will be greatly missed by all who knew them."

Winona, whose body has not been recovered, was remembered as a vibrant teen with a love for music and animals.

"She was a member of the (Willoughby Girls High) school band and played the flute, taking huge delight when the band toured the USA in 2016," the memorial booklet read.

"She was very keen to have a career in special effects makeup and attended TAFE once a week for training."

Kristine, or Kris to her friends and family, was a loving mother with a passion for the outdoors.

"Kris was a very active person and walked Gypsy the family dog every day, and enjoyed bike riding. Her family and friends meant everything to Kristine."

Anthony was a remembered as a dedicated family man who loved boating and travelling.

"He embraced the present, while his diligence and work ethic ensured his family's future," the memorial booklet read.

The family were travelling on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship at the time of the eruption.

Hayden Marshall-Inman and Winona Langford. Source: rnz.co.nz

Police say Winona's body has likely been swept out to sea alongside the body of tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman.

Authorities recently called off the search for their bodies.

The death toll from the White Island eruption recently rose to 19 after a victim died in Middlemore hospital.

Some 47 people, including 24 Australian citizens and four permanent residents, were on the island when the volcano erupted.