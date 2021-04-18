Hundreds of motorcyclists pay tribute to armed forces in annual Wellington ride

Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the North Island have gathered in Wellington for an annual tradition - to pay tribute to those who served in the New Zealand Armed Forces.

Bikes lined the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park for the event which was hosted by the Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle Club.

Its members are all current and former servicemen and women.

After a service at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier the motorcade of about 300 made its way to the Tītahi Bay RSA.

Joining them were motorcycle clubs from all around the North Island.

Proceeds from the ride and a charity auction will go to local RSA welfare work with veterans.