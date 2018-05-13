 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hundreds of mothers in neonatal units for Mother's Day

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Hundreds of mothers with premature or seriously ill babies in hospital today are receiving a special Mother's Day gift-pack courtesy of The Neonatal Trust.

Premature baby.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The charity's executive director, Neil O'Styke, said about one in 10 babies in New Zealand arrive early, which means 16 babies will be born prematurely today.

"Key dates like Christmas Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day can be particularly tough for families with a baby in hospital," he said.

"We hope that this package will provide a bright spot for them this Mother's Day."

The trust has put together 350 packages, which include chocolate, liquorice, a food voucher, beauty product, magazine and a portable power bank for charging a mobile phone - all donated by New Zealand businesses.

"We're also including a book and some support material about caring for your baby, the importance of reading to your baby and skin-to-skin or 'kangaroo cuddles'," Mr Stykes said.

"If a baby is born 16 weeks early, as some of them are, they and their families are likely to be facing at least 100 days in a neo-natal unit, with all the ups and downs that go with that.

"We try to do anything we can to make that journey a bit easier."

The Neonatal Trust, which does not receive any Government funding, helps families in practical ways by providing information and buying or contributing to the cost of equipment.

- Approximately 1 in 10 of babies born in New Zealand every year arrive early. That's one every 90 minutes, and over 5,000 in total every year.

- Babies are classified as premature if they are born before 37 weeks gestation. A normal pregnancy lasts 40 weeks.

- Many arrive very early - some as early as 16 weeks early (24 weeks gestation).

- Full-term babies with health issues and/or complications are also cared for in the specialist neonatal units.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

01:54
Labour’s Iain Lees-Galloway insists the government’s impending employment law changes won’t hamper strong Kiwi businesses.

Workplace Relations Minister accepts some Kiwi businesses will not survive employment law changes

"If a small change to the minimum wage is going to be that detrimental to them then they don't sound resillant," Iain Lees-Galloway said.

00:12
Numerous people were injured in a two car crash at Edgewater Rd, Pakuranga.

Numerous injuries after east Auckland crash

Two cars collided in the suburb of Pakuranga shortly after 9am today.


Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooing break silence

The family of the seven were found dead with gunshot wounds on Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Police officers cordon off the area after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Two people killed in Paris knife attack

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four in the center of Paris before being killed by police.

Govt to more than double what National spent on predator control - $81m over four years

But National claims the Greens aren't following through on their election promises.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 