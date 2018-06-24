Hundreds march for water sports lake in Christchurch

Hundreds of Christchurch residents marched through the city yesterday in support of a water sports lake for the residential red zone.

A lake was initially considered by officials but was scrapped earlier this year.

Various forms of the lake were shortlisted by crown agency Regenerate, but they have since opted for large swathes of wetlands and ecological restoration.

It says it ruled out a lake for many reasons, including algal bloom and the millions of litres of water it would suck up every day.