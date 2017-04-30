Hundreds march in Auckland seeking protection for shop owners

Several hundred people have marched in south Auckland to highlight the issue of aggravated robberies targeting small businesses.

The group marched down Great South Road, in Manukau on Sunday, with signs calling for better protection of shop workers and harsher penalties for criminals.

The group has set up a Facebook page called Crime Prevention Group.

A post on the page on Friday noted another broad daylight robbery at Dominos in Pakuranga, which left a worker shaken.