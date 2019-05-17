TODAY |

Hundreds of KFC, Carl's Jr and Pizza Hut workers to strike this weekend

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Employment

Hundreds of staff at KFC, Carl's Jr and Pizza Hut are to strike this weekend amid an ongoing dispute with their employer Restaurant Brands.

The Unite Union members will walk off the job at 2pm this afternoon and won't be back until early Monday morning.

Of the 763 staff who voted over strike action, 88 per cent were in favour.

Union spokesperson Gerard Hehir said the decision to take strike action followed cuts to pay margins and overtime as well as unsafe staffing levels.

He said the strike was particularly extraordinary because it was the first time salaried assistants and store managers are joining the action.

"Over half of them are members of the union to and their offer was less than three per cent, their pay offer, and that's just not good enough," he said.

Mr Hehir said that would put significant pressure on restaurant brands because the managers would be expected to run the stores.

He said the managers and staff especially want better staffing levels inside stores, so they could take breaks and keep their areas clean.

Unite Union said Restaurant Brands made over $36 million last year, and so should be able to afford to pay front-line staff fairly.

rnz.co.nz

Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:16
The video was posted online, with the child saying he was told “if you keep getting cheeky I’m going to send you to the pad”.
Oranga Tamariki carer allegedly drops boy at 'gang pad' for being 'cheeky'
2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Paparazzi apologise to Prince Harry and Meghan for intrusive photos
3
National’s housing spokesperson savaged the decision to compensate Housing NZ tenants who were evicted for using P or allowing its use in their homes.
Judith Collins calls out David Seymour after he calls Greens MP Golriz Ghahraman 'a real menace to freedom'
4
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
5
Family still fighting for answers two years after death of Kiwi man in Japanese psychiatric hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:09
Police told 1 NEWS it came from the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road.

Two more men charged over serious assault outside Auckland bar

Man missing off Marlborough walking track after going ahead of group
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

'Young person' found dead on Katikati College grounds

03:38
It runs from May 18 to October 13 at Canterbury Museum.

New Christchurch exhibition 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to see rare objects from Antarctica expedition