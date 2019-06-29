TODAY |

Hundreds of Hutt Valley residents rally for Government to fund transport project

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Politics

Hundreds of Hutt Valley residents have rallied today calling for the Government to fund the Melling Interchange.

The $140 million dollar transport project would ease congestion on State Highway 2 and act as a flood barrier against the Hutt River.

In April this year though the New Zealand Transport Authority pushed out a funding decision until 2028.

But Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace and local MP Chris Bishop want that brought forward.

"The project had NZTA approval until Phil Twyford came along. His delay is a slap in the face to the Hutt Valley. The 500 or so people who showed up to my Rally for Melling today made that clear. They can’t wait a decade for this project to go ahead," said Mr Bishop.

"Not only is the Melling Interchange critical for easing SH2 congestion, improving road safety and upgrading the local railway station, it’s also needed to pave the way for the Riverlink project, which will increase Lower Hutt’s flood protection and revitalise its CBD."

Mr Bishop says the Government was too "cheap" to fund the project and that now Hutt residents are in a situation of having to come up with $4 million for it.

If elected in 2020, Mr Bishop says that National will start construction of the Melling Interchange in their first term.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The $140 million Melling Interchange would ease congestion on State Highway 2. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Navar Herbert’s GoFundMe page has raised almost $100,000 to pay for him to come back home and be buried in New Zealand.
Young Kiwi dad loses battle with cancer hours after he marries his sweetheart
2
Police were called to the incident at the intersection of Hinemoa St and Awatapu Drive.
Police deal with mass street brawl in Whakatāne
3
The Crusaders celebrate Sevu Reece's try against the Hurricanes
LIVE: Hurricanes strike after halftime, Crusaders hold lead in Super Rugby semi-final
4
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
5
Abdul Aziz wants more done for those suffering post-traumatic stress.
Hero survivor of Christchurch terrorist attack fights for compensation for mentally scarred victims
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway after multi-vehicle crash
01:38
Those monitoring it are pleading with sightseers to steer clear.

Garage on edge of Rotorua mud pool demolished
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Homicide investigation launched as pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Waihi

Stolen car crashes in South Auckland leaving three people hurt