Hundreds of Hutt Valley residents rally for Government to fund transport project

Hundreds of Hutt Valley residents have rallied today calling for the Government to fund the Melling Interchange.

The $140 million dollar transport project would ease congestion on State Highway 2 and act as a flood barrier against the Hutt River.

In April this year though the New Zealand Transport Authority pushed out a funding decision until 2028.

But Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace and local MP Chris Bishop want that brought forward.

"The project had NZTA approval until Phil Twyford came along. His delay is a slap in the face to the Hutt Valley. The 500 or so people who showed up to my Rally for Melling today made that clear. They can’t wait a decade for this project to go ahead," said Mr Bishop.

"Not only is the Melling Interchange critical for easing SH2 congestion, improving road safety and upgrading the local railway station, it’s also needed to pave the way for the Riverlink project, which will increase Lower Hutt’s flood protection and revitalise its CBD."

Mr Bishop says the Government was too "cheap" to fund the project and that now Hutt residents are in a situation of having to come up with $4 million for it.