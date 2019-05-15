TODAY |

Hundreds gather for master waka builder Sir Hekenukumai Busby's final voyage

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Northland
Arts and Culture

Hundreds gathered today for the tangi of master waka builder Sir Hekenukumai Busby at Te Uri o Hina Marae in Pukepoto in Northland.

Thousands have visited the marae to bid farewell to "Hec", as he was affectionately known, since he died last Saturday at the age of 86.

Sir Hekenukumai was of Te Rarawa and Ngāti Kahu iwi and was recognised as a leading figure in the revival of traditional Polynesian navigation, wayfinding and ocean voyaging techniques.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Master carver Sir Hekenukumai Busby, 86, has been honoured for his work with waka hourua. Source: 1 NEWS

    He began his career building bridges in the Far North, completing more than 200 before quitting to pursue his true passion in his 50s.

    His canoe building was entirely self-taught - he cut kauri logs for Te Aurere and sailed that canoe more than 30,000 nautical miles to Rarotonga in 1992.

    He went on to sail around New Zealand and other Pacific islands, becoming the first New Zealand Māori to be appointed a Polynesian master navigator.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Hek, as he’s affectionately known, was knighted today at Waitangi. Source: 1 NEWS

      Sir Hekenukumai was knighted at Waitangi this year, with more than 1000 people present to witness.


        Your playlist will load after this ad

        His tangi was held today in Northland.
        More From
        New Zealand
        Māori Issues
        Northland
        Arts and Culture
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
        Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
        2
        Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
        'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
        3
        Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
        'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
        4
        Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
        5
        Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
        IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
        MORE FROM
        New Zealand
        MORE

        Government asks for public input on drug driving tests
        This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Claude Monet's painting titled "Meules." The painting, one of Monet's iconic paintings of haystacks, has fetched a record $110.7 million at an auction in New York. The 1890 painting sold at Sotheby's sale of Impressionist & Modern Art Tuesday night, May 14, 2019. (Courtesy Sotheby's via AP)

        Claude Monet haystack painting fetches $168.4 million at NY auction
        00:26
        Helen O’Sullivan says there is “high demand” for KiwiBuild homes in Tauranga

        First KiwiBuild homes for Bay of Plenty go on the market tomorrow

        Second person charged following Auckland stabbing incident