Hundreds gather in Wellington to demand safer streets for women

At least 200 people rallied tonight in Wellington’s Courtenay Place against sexual violence.

It comes after a surge of people posting their experiences of sexual assault and harassment in the capital on social media.

“It’s culminated into this energy amongst people that they’ll no longer tolerate this,” said rally organiser Jahla Lawrence.

Since 2015, reports of sexual assault to police have increased by nearly 50 per cent in the Wellington region.

Speaking at the rally, Minister for Family and Sexual Violence Prevention Marama Davidson said she stands in full support of the movement.

“I’m sorry you even have to ask for a city to have a plan to be safe,” she told the crowd of chanting demonstrators and sea of homemade cardboard signs.

“No matter how much alcohol we’ve had, no matter what we’re wearing, no one is entitled to sexually or violently abuse anybody.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to the issue earlier today, calling the rise in family and sexual violence a "stain on our society".

A little over a week ago, two young Wellington students set up an online forum for people in the capital to share their experiences of sexual violence.

Nearly 3000 people responded to the survey, with overwhelming results.

“All of the lived experiences that we received were incredibly sad but not surprising. We’re seeing threads of groping, ass grabbing, people being followed, all of that. Something needs to be done about it,” said one of the students behind the survey, Ella Lamont.

Her co-surveyor, Sophia Lawson, said it was hearing their friends' experiences that prompted the forum.

“We wanted to see whether there was a common denominator in this issue, and also prove it’s an issue that’s been going on for so long and will continue to go on until we do something about it.”

The pair will present the data collected to Wellington City Council in a few weeks, along with ideas for changes in the CBD that will help make it safer.

They include adding more streetlights along main streets, further investment in consent education, additional CCTV cameras, and a pitch for sexual assault and rape cases to be fast-tracked through the legal system.