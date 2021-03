A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has caused "moderate" shaking south of Gisborne this afternoon.

Felt map for earthquake south of Gisborne. March 15, 2021. Source: GeoNet

GeoNet says the earthquake struck 25km south of Gisborne at 2:12pm.

The quake was 30km deep and according to GeoNet the shaking was "moderate".

Just over 1200 people have reported feeling the quake, with most listing it as "light" shaking.