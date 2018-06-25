Hundreds of Farmers retail workers to walk off the job nationwide tomorrow

Farmers retail stores will be empty of a few hundred staff tomorrow afternoon as workers walk off the job over what they believe is low pay and unfair pay reviews.

Strike (file picture). Source: istock.com

FIRST Union says beauty, sales and service assistants nationwide have voted in favour of strike action tomorrow from midday to 5pm.

Members will take a range of strike action from one hour to the full five hours. Additionally, there are 10 pickets planned in Botany, St Lukes, Pukekohe, Rangiora, Blenheim, New Plymouth, Lambton Quay, The Base Hamilton, Gisborne and Hastings.

Workers have decided to move from pickets to strike action in response to failed negotiations and overwhelming community support from Auckland and Wellington pickets last month, FIRST Union says.

Farmers members believe the performance pay review system is unfair and have handed in a more than 600-strong petition to management asking for the Living Wage and an end to the performance pay system.