Hundreds of farmers march on Parliament protesting emissions targets, water regulation

Hundreds of famers are marching to Parliament in Wellington today, to protest what they say are unfair emission reduction targets, water regulation and better rural mental health services.

The rural sector says it is being excluded from critical decisions and is asking the Government for a level playing field and a fair go.

Farmers march down Lambton Quay in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Mayors from the Tararua and Wairoa districts told 1 NEWS they have had farmers on the phone crying about no longer having any work.

A protest is also happening in Dargaville today for Northland farmers, with around 500 expected there.

The group will rally around the main road of Dargaville and will also drive their farm vehicles.

The rural sector say they’re being excluded from critical decisions. Source: 1 NEWS
