Hundreds of Covid-19 test results due back today following Pullman Hotel cases

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results are due back today after three people this week who stayed at Auckland's Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility tested positive for the virus after completing their stay there.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health released an updated list of locations visited by the latest cases.

On Sunday, a Northland woman who'd stayed at the hotel tested positive after completing her managed isolation stay - she has since recovered.

The other two are a father and daughter who had stayed at the Pullman at the same time, and they tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after their time in managed isolation had ended.

Yestery Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said records from the hotel suggested those people had been out of their rooms at the same time as each other, but it is still being investigated how exactly the transmission took place.

The pair had 11 close contacts, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday, and all of those are now in isolation and in the process of being tested.

The father had not been back at work since he completed managed isolation, and his daughter had not been back to early childhood care.

In an official update yesterday from the Ministry of Health they say since Sunday, more than 17,000 Covid-19 tests had been processed in the Auckland and Northland regions, and no positive cases have been identified.

A total of 353 guests at the Pullman between January 9 and 13 have been asked to be tested again, and as of midday yesterday, 301 test results were back.