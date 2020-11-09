TODAY |

Hundreds of Covid-19 contact tracing cards to activate today as part of Government trial

Hundreds of Covid-19 contact tracing cards will activate today as part of a Government trial.

The device has been rolled out in the Rotorua suburb of Ngongotahā in a bid to find out if it's more effective than the current system.

Using Bluetooth, the card exchanges signals with anyone nearby who is also wearing one.

Cards can be worn on a lanyard or clipped to the wearer's belt. It will exchange signals with anyone nearby who is also wearing one.

Data collected from the card won’t track a wearer’s location or identity. Instead, it aims to build a “memory of contacts” so a wearer can be quickly alerted if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. 

It’s hoped the trial will show how the card could work in a real-world scenario. 

It will help authorities determine whether it’s more effective than the current contact-tracing system. 

Early trials of a CovidCard in May showed the technology struggled in cafés and parties, according to official documents released to Newsroom. 

The card performed better in other environments, like office spaces. 

An August Cabinet paper also pointed to other challenges including card security, false positives and the level of public uptake.

