Hundreds of Christchurch women gather to show ongoing unity in wake of mosque attacks

More than 600 Canterbury women from all different backgrounds, ethnicities and religions have gathered to reflect on the March 15 mosque shootings.

Event organiser Jo Bailey says it was important for the community to come together after other tragic events took to Canterbury, such as the earthquakes and the fires.

Ms Bailey says after she visited a vigil, she came up with the idea to bring women of all races and cultures to "celebrate and generate greater acceptance and tolerance and just to unite as women".

"The world is a turbulent, uncertain place at the moment and if we're going to solve some of these issues, unity and coming together as people is so critical."