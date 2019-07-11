TODAY |

Hundreds of Christchurch women gather to show ongoing unity in wake of mosque attacks

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion

More than 600 Canterbury women from all different backgrounds, ethnicities and religions have gathered to reflect on the March 15 mosque shootings.

Event organiser Jo Bailey says it was important for the community to come together after other tragic events took to Canterbury, such as the earthquakes and the fires.

Ms Bailey says after she visited a vigil, she came up with the idea to bring women of all races and cultures to "celebrate and generate greater acceptance and tolerance and just to unite as women".

"The world is a turbulent, uncertain place at the moment and if we're going to solve some of these issues, unity and coming together as people is so critical."

Fellow organisers hope the event will help build stronger bonds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They’re determined that the suffering not be forgotten. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
2
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
3
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
4
Scientists discover one of the 'world's worst weeds' on Auckland's North Shore
5
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.

Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
03:05
It follows weeks of confusion among gun dealers and owners.

Police indicate that AR-15s could be banned entirely – despite modifications
Joseph Fa'afiu with son Ryan preparing to cook up a storm to help those less fortunate.

South Auckland pastor to pilot soup kitchen for those in need
Melbourne, Australia - August 24, 2017: A pedestrian walks past a Michael Hill jewelry store at the corner of Little Collins and Elizabeth Streets in the Central Business District of Melbourne, Australia.

Michael Hill underpaid Aussie staff by up to $26 million, independent review finds