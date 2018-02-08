 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hundreds of child soldiers freed in South Sudan under UN programme led by former Labour leader David Shearer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of child soldiers have been officially freed in South Sudan through a programme led by New Zealand's former Opposition leader, David Shearer. 

Head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan David Shearer.

Head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan David Shearer.

Source: UNICEF

Mr Shearer, who is the head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said 87 of the children were girls, many who endured sexual abuse. 

"This is the first time so many young women have been involved in a release like this in South Sudan," he said. 

"Children should not be carrying guns and killing each other. They should be playing, learning, having fun with friends, protected and cherished by the adults around them."

It is the first release of its size in over a year, with over 700 children to return home. 

Of the total number, 563 were from the South Sudan National Liberation Movement and 137 from the Sudan People's Liberation Army In-Opposition. 

Three hundred and eleven children had a ceremony today to mark their release, where they were disarmed and are to get medical screenings and counselling. 

Head of UNICEF programmes in South Sudan Mahimbo Mdoe, one of the agencies that helps the children's reintegration prgramme, said not all children were forcibly recruited. 

The former Labour leader is now the head of the UN mission in famine hit South Sudan.
Source: Breakfast

"Many joined armed groups because they feel they had no other option. Our priority... is to provide the support they need so they are able to see a more promising future."

UNMISS led the six month project which involved escorting religious leaders to negotiate with the armed groups. 

"I would like to pay particular credit to religious leaders who travelled into conflict zones and risked their own lives to bring these children to safety," Mr Shearer said. 

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Victorious New Zealand Silver Ferns celebrate during the Fast5 Netball world series grand final match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 30th October 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

2

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

4

Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

00:39
5
Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.

'Are you sure?!' – Silver Ferns rookie's hilarious reaction to Commonwealth Games naming

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 