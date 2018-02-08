Hundreds of child soldiers freed in South Sudan under UN programme led by former Labour leader David Shearer

Hundreds of child soldiers have been officially freed in South Sudan through a programme led by New Zealand's former Opposition leader, David Shearer.

Head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan David Shearer. Source: UNICEF

Mr Shearer, who is the head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said 87 of the children were girls, many who endured sexual abuse.

"This is the first time so many young women have been involved in a release like this in South Sudan," he said.

"Children should not be carrying guns and killing each other. They should be playing, learning, having fun with friends, protected and cherished by the adults around them."

It is the first release of its size in over a year, with over 700 children to return home.

Of the total number, 563 were from the South Sudan National Liberation Movement and 137 from the Sudan People's Liberation Army In-Opposition.

Three hundred and eleven children had a ceremony today to mark their release, where they were disarmed and are to get medical screenings and counselling.

Head of UNICEF programmes in South Sudan Mahimbo Mdoe, one of the agencies that helps the children's reintegration prgramme, said not all children were forcibly recruited.

"Many joined armed groups because they feel they had no other option. Our priority... is to provide the support they need so they are able to see a more promising future."

UNMISS led the six month project which involved escorting religious leaders to negotiate with the armed groups.