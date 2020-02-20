TODAY |

Hundreds of cards sent to mosque after Christchurch terrorist attack made into works of art

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Muslim community doesn’t mark anniversaries.

They are now on display in the lead up to the first anniversary of the tragedy. Source: 1 NEWS

That’s partly why the exhibition Heartfelt, marking last March’s mosque terror attacks, is on now.

But also, because the next month is going to be tough for those associated with last year’s events.

“As we get to March 15 the grief and distress will become more profound I know. I see it in the community. I feel it myself, and I know the people of Christchurch do too,” organiser Catharine Salmon said.

The display, which has been curated by women connected to the Deans Ave mosque, has hundreds of cards sent to Al Noor Mosque in the wake of the March 15 attacks, sent from far reaches of the globe of people wanting to share their heartfelt concern for the community.

Some will be seen in the public for the first time.

The exhibition is made up of 16 collages, using more than 250 cards from countries such as Zimbabwe, Vietnam, India and the United States, with a theme of flowers, continuing the imagery that became symbolic in the wake of the attacks.

The exhibition is free and open until Sunday at Turanga Library.

