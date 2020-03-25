Hundreds of Brits stuck in New Zealand urge UK Government to get them home

At least 300 British nationals stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus have asked for help to return to the United Kingdom before the country closes down.

There's been a short extension for international visitors in New Zealand to leave the country.

Many of those stuck here have urged the British government to send chartered flights, but the clock is ticking.

One doctor, Emma Worth, is wanting to get out of New Zealand in order to help fight Covid-19 back home.

"I do feel as a British doctor I should be going to help them," Dr Worth said.