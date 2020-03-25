TODAY |

Hundreds of Brits stuck in New Zealand urge UK Government to get them home

Source:  1 NEWS

At least 300 British nationals stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus have asked for help to return to the United Kingdom before the country closes down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Many have urged the UK government to send chartered flights. Source: Breakfast

There's been a short extension for international visitors in New Zealand to leave the country.

Many of those stuck here have urged the British government to send chartered flights, but the clock is ticking.

READ MORE
'You must stay at home' - Boris Johnson steps up UK's coronavirus lockdown

One doctor, Emma Worth, is wanting to get out of New Zealand in order to help fight Covid-19 back home.

"I do feel as a British doctor I should be going to help them," Dr Worth said.

UK officials are in touch with airlines and anyone wanting to return home should contact the British High Commission.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Grim find: Bodies of coronavirus victims 'left to fend for themselves' in Spanish nursing homes
2
Government clarifies: Warehouse to shut, dairies stay open
3
Which shops and businesses are open or closed during the coronavirus lockdown?
4
Non-residents trying to get into parts of Northland from tomorrow afternoon will be blocked by iwi
5
Simon Bridges says his role amid coronavirus lockdown will be to 'constructively' ask 'hard questions'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:11

Government clarifies: Warehouse to shut, dairies stay open

Trump hopes US will reopen by Easter amid coronavirus outbreak, contradicting health officials
05:39

Finance Minister: NZ won't run out of money amid unprecedented spending on coronavirus relief
01:13

Warriors one of three clubs expected to be hit hardest by NRL postponement