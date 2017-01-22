Hundreds of Auckland homes still without power after wild weekend weather

Power has now been restored to most of the Auckland homes that were cut off over the weekend but more than 500 properties are still without electricity.

Crews were flat out right across Auckland clearing trees, replacing power poles, and fixing lines in difficult conditions with strong wind and rain in many areas.

A number of power poles need to be replaced, each requiring four to six hours of work.

The majority of houses without power are in Maraetai, nearly 400 properties.

Other central Auckland suburbs with no electricity include Balmoral, Glendowie, Mt Eden and Mission Bay.

Vector is encouraging people to keep in mind the work is weather dependent.

Road conditions can be checked at NZTA.