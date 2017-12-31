Humpback whale stranded on Northland beach

A large whale has been found stranded on a Northland beach.

Waves (file picture). Source: istock.com

Fire and Emergency NZ has told 1 NEWS they believe a 10-metre-long humpback whale is stranded one kilometre south of Mahuta Gap near Dargaville.

Department of Conservation spokesperson Stephen Foole told 1 NEWS the tide is on its way in.

Source: Google Maps

DOC are organising an assessment and Fire and Emergency are on site.