Humpback whale stranded on Northland beach

A large whale has been found stranded on a Northland beach. 

Fire and Emergency NZ has told 1 NEWS they believe a 10-metre-long humpback whale is stranded one kilometre south of Mahuta Gap near Dargaville. 

Department of Conservation spokesperson Stephen Foole told 1 NEWS the tide is on its way in.

DOC are organising an assessment and Fire and Emergency are on site. 

The stranding was called in to Fire and Emergency NZ's Dargaville station just after seven this morning. 

