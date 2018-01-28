Humidity expected to persist into February

The first week of February is expected to be hot and humid as tropical storms create sticky temperatures across the country.

A tropical cyclone that is brewing in the Coral Sea is expected to send hot humid weather our way on February 1, according to WeatherWatch.

The humidity is expected to last two days as it attaches itself to a low front moving across the country before a southerly comes through to clear it up briefly.

But WeatherWatch says there is a possibility of a "double dose of tropical trouble".

A second storm may be brewing which could impact New Zealand around Waitangi Day, although it is too far out to confirm it will hit the country.

The tropical storm could spell heavy rain for both islands alongside the heavy heat and humidity if the low tracks south.