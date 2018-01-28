 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Humidity expected to persist into February

share

Source:

NZN

The first week of February is expected to be hot and humid as tropical storms create sticky temperatures across the country.

MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

A tropical cyclone that is brewing in the Coral Sea is expected to send hot humid weather our way on February 1, according to WeatherWatch.

The humidity is expected to last two days as it attaches itself to a low front moving across the country before a southerly comes through to clear it up briefly.

But WeatherWatch says there is a possibility of a "double dose of tropical trouble".

A second storm may be brewing which could impact New Zealand around Waitangi Day, although it is too far out to confirm it will hit the country.

The tropical storm could spell heavy rain for both islands alongside the heavy heat and humidity if the low tracks south.

At this stage, neither low is forecast to hit New Zealand as a storm.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:15
2
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

00:30
3
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

01:55
4
MetService is warning the hot phase could be followed by a tropical storm.

Intense heatwave brings record breaking temperatures to parts of the country

5
A dinghy has been found containing seven people near Kiribati.

Unconscious baby among those rescued from dinghy after ferry sinks in Kiribati - 'No sign of other survivors'

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 