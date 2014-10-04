 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Human Rights Commission welcomes disability care review decision

share

Source:

NZN

The Human Rights Commission is welcoming a decision by the Court of Appeal to overturn a Ministry of Health ruling on disability care, saying the area needs an overhaul.

A blind man and woman walk together.

The court ruled on Wednesday that the ministry must revise its decision to only pay Diane Moody for 17 hours a week at minimum wage for the care of her 51-year-old severely disabled son Shane Chamberlain who required care 24/7.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said the decision recognised the hardships families faced caring for disabled adult family members and it was an opportune time to review how Funded Family Care was implemented.

"Dedicated family members have had to go through protracted, complex and stressful court proceedings to access fair and equitable compensation for their work," says Ms Tesoriero.

"By recognising this, and encouraging these matters to be settled without litigation, the Court of Appeal has shown that there need to be changes to the current system to make it more accessible for the people it is set up to help."

The court also noted the complexity of the law on funding eligibility for disability support services, saying: "They verge on the impenetrable."

Ms Tesoriero is seeking talks with Health Minister David Clark about this issue.

Mrs Moody said the toileting of her son was timed during the assessment process for care.

A previous High Court ruling saw the Ministry of Health revise their decision to 17 hours a week at minimum wage, but Mrs Moody argued she was eligible for 40 hours a week.

The ministry then said in the Court of Appeal it could only provide funding for the hours Mrs Moody spent on Mr Chamberlain's personal care and household management.

The court ruled that "a formulaic approach to assessment is inconsistent with spirit and purpose of the policy" and redirected the Ministry of Health to reassess Mrs Moody's application for funding.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tim Nanai-Williams. Chiefs v Waratahs. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders cruelly denied try at the death as Chiefs get the win

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

3
Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Christchurch Lotto winner gives half his $20m prize away to family

4
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


Tim Nanai-Williams. Chiefs v Waratahs. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders cruelly denied try at the death as Chiefs get the win

Keep up to date with 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 