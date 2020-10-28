TODAY |

Human Rights Commission calls for new Government to 'honour human rights and Te Tiriti'

Source:  1 NEWS

The Human Rights Commission is calling for the Government to "honour human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi" - laying out 39 issues it wants the Government to adopt. 

Jacinda Ardern (R) learns how to paddle before she joins the the crew on the Te Whanau Moana waka built for women to paddle by Uncle Hector Busby on February 05, 2020 in Waitangi. Source: Getty

"With a new Government being formed, it is important politicians are asked how they will keep decades-old promises," Chief Commissioner Paul Hunt said. 

One of the issues was to create a written Constitution that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi "to "help us build a vibrant inclusive democracy which protects everyone’s human rights", Hunt said.

He also said the current laws around hate speech "does not safeguard other protected characteristics such as religion, sexual orientation or disability".

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon continued to call for the collection of hate crime data by Government and police. 

"The motivation for the offence is not recorded and reported on," he said. "This misses the opportunity to understand the nature and scale of hate-motivated crime and design evidence-based policies in response."

He also called for a national action plan against racism, the teaching of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, local histories and human rights in schools and a public anniversary to commemorate the New Zealand Wars. 

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero said there needed to be better employment opportunities for disabled people.

"A range of things are needed to grow equal employment opportunities for disabled people such as internships, mentoring, inclusive workplaces and better awareness that disabled people have great skills," she said. 

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Sonny Bill Williams urges Aussie PM to accept New Zealand's refugee resettlement offer
2
NZ likened to Nazi Germany by far-right British politician for its Covid quarantine protocol
3
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
4
NZ's first Costco megastore delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic
5
Mother of newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack shares heartbreaking message for son
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

Some Auckland police officers choosing to wear bulletproof body armour as gun crimes rise
02:25

Payouts of $5000 for those abused in state care labelled 'abysmal' by one lawyer

Police release image of man who allegedly chopped down pōhutukawa trees on Auckland street

NZ likened to Nazi Germany by far-right British politician for its Covid quarantine protocol