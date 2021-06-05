TODAY |

Hui tackles decline of sea life off Coromandel Peninsula

Source: 

The dire state of the marine environment off Coromandel Peninsula will be the focus of a hui in Whitianga this afternoon.

Opito Bay on New Zealand's Coromandel Peninsula Source: istock.com

By Sam Olley of rnz.co.nz

Conservationists, iwi leaders and fishers are meeting to discuss issues such as fishing, pollution and climate change, which are putting heavy pressure on marine ecosystems on both sides of the peninsula.

Last month, divers could only find one legal-size scallop per 26 square metres of the seabed in some parts of Ōpito Bay.

A rāhui was placed on the scallop beds last December.

Scientist and hui organiser Thomas Everth said many other species, such as crayfish, were under threat.

Visible sea life in Coromandel waters had declined markedly in the last 25 years, Everth said.

"When you look at the number of fish boil-ups or the size of those ... or the number of birds working them, that has all been declining significantly in the 25 years that I've been sailing here," he said.

"It's really, really worrying.

"If this trend continues we might find that we are tipping some tipping points in our marine environment."

The coast was "fundamental" to Coromandel communities and the reason many residents lived there, Everth said.

Ngāti Hei kaumātua Joe Davis, marine scientist Tim Haggitt and Hauraki Gulf Forum chief executive Alex Rogers will speak this afternoon.

All are welcome at the hui from 3pm to 5pm at the C3 Church Hall in Whitianga.

New Zealand
Environment
Climate Change
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:48
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
2
Crowds in Minneapolis vandalise buildings after police fatally shoot Black man in arrest attempt
3
World's largest British car collection up for sale in Hawke's Bay
4
Bikes, pedestrians could take over one lane on Auckland Harbour Bridge
5
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two-vehicle crash in Hawke’s Bay caused by smoke from suspected burn-off

Brazil's Amazon deforestation levels jump 41% to record levels for May
02:35

Ashburton emergency services urge caution this Queen's Birthday weekend after fatal crash
04:17

World's largest British car collection up for sale in Hawke's Bay