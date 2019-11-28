TODAY |

Hui fails to resolve dispute over planned felling of exotic trees on Auckland's Mt Albert

Yvonne Tahana, 1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A hui on the summit of an Auckland mountain has failed to resolve a dispute over the planned felling of hundreds of exotic trees.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Protestors are angry with plans to cut down 300 exotic trees on the Auckland volcanic cone. Source: 1 NEWS

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is hoping to press on with Mt Albert tree felling despite continuing protests.

Protestors have occupied the maunga for 19 days, angry with plans to cut down 300 exotic trees on the Auckland volcanic cone.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority called a hui to try to engage with the protestors, but some chose not to take part.

Protestors at Mt Albert in Auckland standing against the planned felling of over 300 exotic trees Source: 1 NEWS

"We felt that there was no integrity in the process and that it was really just a power play," Honour the Maunga's Anna Radford told 1 NEWS.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority's Paul Majurey said they can "only try to come together".

"Change isn't always welcome by some folk... we can only hope that we can find a resolution that is peaceful."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The stand off is entering its second week. Source: 1 NEWS

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is still hoping to press on with the felling this year.

With no movement from either side, only the birds were left content on Ōwairaka today.

New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
Māori Issues
Yvonne Tahana
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
2
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
3
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
4
TVNZ’s Oriini Kaipara, who wears a moko kauae, fulfils lifelong ambition of reading mainstream news bulletin
5
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Quickfire: Strike Force Raptor, vaping and mental health

Auckland houses now more affordable compared to four years ago, report says
01:49

Butterflies released at memorial for Air New Zealand crew who died in Erebus disaster

Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'