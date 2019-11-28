Hui fails to resolve dispute over planned felling of exotic trees on Auckland's Mt Albert

A hui on the summit of an Auckland mountain has failed to resolve a dispute over the planned felling of hundreds of exotic trees.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is hoping to press on with Mt Albert tree felling despite continuing protests.

Protestors have occupied the maunga for 19 days, angry with plans to cut down 300 exotic trees on the Auckland volcanic cone.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority called a hui to try to engage with the protestors, but some chose not to take part.

"We felt that there was no integrity in the process and that it was really just a power play," Honour the Maunga's Anna Radford told 1 NEWS.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority's Paul Majurey said they can "only try to come together".

"Change isn't always welcome by some folk... we can only hope that we can find a resolution that is peaceful."

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is still hoping to press on with the felling this year.