Hugs and handshakes: Level 2 could bring anxiety as socialising starts again

With Level 2 coming on Thursday, many will be out and about catching up with friends and family - but people should be mindful of others' preference to keep their distance, a psychologist says.

Clinical Psychologist Dougal Sutherland says there's really no substitute for face-to-face contact.

"You get this hit of oxytocin when you're having those really great, intimate, connecting moments," Dr Sutherland said.

"And as great as Zoom and Skype and all that sort of thing is, it doesn't replicate those face-to-face, those sort of human contact moments."

Some people will immediately want to go back to old ways of socialising - close contact, hugs and handshakes - while others will want to keep their distance.

"Some people are going to go out there and they're probably going to be fairly anxious," Dr Sutherland said.

"You'll probably see those people steering a wide berth.

"Maybe the others of us who are just so desperate and keen to get out there and have those physical reconnections with people - that you kind of throw caution to the wind."

He advises that people have a conversation with people they're socialising with.

"Hey look, this is what I'm comfortable with - and using that to negotiate those very first greetings."

THE OFFICIAL ADVICE

The Government says people can dissolve their bubbles and can meet up in social occasions of up to 10 people at a time.

However, they should still avoid coming within close proximity to strangers.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said that there's no problem with giving people a "quick hug" or a handshake - but hand washing remains an important precaution.

"Hugs and handshakes - if you don't know someone, be really rigorous around physical distancing," Dr Bloomfield said.

"But if it's close friends and family, you want to be careful of course, but it's starting to return to normal.

"I would imagine it would still be elbow bumps and quick hugs.