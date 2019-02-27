TODAY |

Hugh Jackman bringing his The Man. The Music. The Show to Auckland for two performances

Hugh Jackman has announced he’ll be performing in New Zealand for the first time.

He’s bringing his The Man. The Music. The Show here for two shows in September.

The tour will see him perform hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman will perform two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena in September. Source: 1 NEWS

Joining him will be co star from The Greatest Showman, Keala Settle, who will perform the Academy Award nominated song This is Me.

Jackman made the announcement at AUT in Auckland this morning.

Tickets go on sale March 7.

He'll be performing at Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7.

Jackman made the announcement he'll be coming to New Zealand at AUT in Auckland this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Jackman appeared at AUT's South Auckland campus to announce two NZ concerts later this year. Source: 1 NEWS
