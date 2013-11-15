 

Huge waves in Cook Strait force Interislander to cancel sailings

Rough weather conditions at sea has forced Interislander ferry sailings to be cancelled until late this evening. 

The Interislander ferry Aratere

Source: Fairfax

Big waves have been recorded in Cook Strait, reaching a height of 11.4 metres at 5.30am today, according to MetService.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said they hope to sail tonight "if swells reduce as forecast".

"We expect to have further update on the situation later today," a KiwiRail spokesperson said in a statement. 

Further bookings on today's services have been closed on their website. 

On Friday, the company posted on Facebook saying "6-7 metres of swell" was predicted today. 

"We are going to be doing the usual communications via email and text for passengers who are booked - and if your sailing is cancelled then we’ll try to give you plenty of advance notice," the Interislander said on Facebook. 

