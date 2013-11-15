Huge waves in Cook Strait force Interislander to cancel sailings

Source:
Rough weather conditions at sea has forced Interislander ferry sailings to be cancelled until late this evening.
The Interislander ferry Aratere
Source: Fairfax
Big waves have been recorded in Cook Strait, reaching a height of 11.4 metres at 5.30am today, according to MetService.
A KiwiRail spokesperson said they hope to sail tonight "if swells reduce as forecast".
"We expect to have further update on the situation later today," a KiwiRail spokesperson said in a statement.
Further bookings on today's services have been closed on their website.
On Friday, the company posted on Facebook saying "6-7 metres of swell" was predicted today.
"We are going to be doing the usual communications via email and text for passengers who are booked - and if your sailing is cancelled then we’ll try to give you plenty of advance notice," the Interislander said on Facebook.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news