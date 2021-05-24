Huge swells hit east coast as severe weather warnings remain in place

Wind, rain and heavy swell warnings remain in place for the east coast north of Gisborne and east of Ōpōtiki.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Severe gale southeasterlies are expected to reach 120 km/h while a further 70 to 90 millimetres of rain are expected to fall.

A heavy swell warning is also in place with swells expected to reach between three and five metres, at a period of 10 seconds or less.

MetService said that combined with gale south east winds could lead to damaging conditions.

Stormy weather over the weekend closed walking tracks and affected roads in Coromandel and Tauranga. Moturiki (Leisure Island) and the Mauao base track were closed on Sunday and were to be reassessed on Monday morning.

The Statue of Wairaka on the rock at the Whakatāne heads gets slammed by a large wave. Source: Wayne Feisst

Thames Coromandel District Council Mayor Sandra Goudie reminded people to stay safe as strong winds and big waves made roads impassable.

Goudie says the bad weather would last for for three four days, with the east coast affected the most.