Huge swells hit east coast as severe weather warnings remain in place

Wind, rain and heavy swell warnings remain in place for the east coast north of Gisborne and east of Ōpōtiki.

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings for Gisborne and eastern Bay of Plenty.

Severe gale southeasterlies are expected to reach 120 km/h while a further 70 to 90 millimetres of rain are expected to fall.

A heavy swell warning is also in place with swells expected to reach between three and five metres, at a period of 10 seconds or less.

MetService said that combined with gale south east winds could lead to damaging conditions.

Stormy weather over the weekend closed walking tracks and affected roads in Coromandel and Tauranga. Moturiki (Leisure Island) and the Mauao base track were closed on Sunday and were to be reassessed on Monday morning.

The Statue of Wairaka on the rock at the Whakatāne heads gets slammed by a large wave. Source: Wayne Feisst

Thames Coromandel District Council Mayor Sandra Goudie reminded people to stay safe as strong winds and big waves made roads impassable.

Goudie says the bad weather would last for for three four days, with the east coast affected the most.

Anyone intending to walk the Pinnacles Track in the Coromandel over the next few days should check in with the Department of Conservation before heading in, Civil Defence Waikato said on Sunday.

