 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'This will be a huge step' - young girl presents toilet petition to government for Crohn's disease sufferers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Nicole Thornton, 12, wants guaranteed access to employee bathrooms for Crohn's disease sufferers when there’s not public toilets available.
Source: 1 NEWS

A 12-year old girl with Crohn's disease has presented a petition to Parliament calling for guaranteed access to workplace bathrooms for those with the bowel disease when there's no public toilet available.

Nicole Thornton is one of an estimated 20,000 New Zealanders suffering with the illness that causes them to need the toilet in a hurry.

She presented the 3000 strong petition to Labour MP Trevor Mallard this morning.

"If this becomes a law, this would be a huge step to help everyone with Crohn’s and Colitis, to make life more liveable for them," Nicole said.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. These diseases cause abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

The petition is also calling for a law change guarantee access to employee bathrooms for those with similar conditions and pregnant women.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


2
Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
3
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
5
Colin Craig must pay nearly $1.3 million in damages after being found guilty of defamation.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

03:59

NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.

00:34
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Nash says a fine is more in order for man responsible for yesterday's antics.


03:59

Jehan Casinader: Not enough to say 'Yeah, nah' to Muslim ban

The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.


03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ