'This will be a huge step' - young girl presents toilet petition to government for Crohn's disease sufferers

A 12-year old girl with Crohn's disease has presented a petition to Parliament calling for guaranteed access to workplace bathrooms for those with the bowel disease when there's no public toilet available.

Nicole Thornton is one of an estimated 20,000 New Zealanders suffering with the illness that causes them to need the toilet in a hurry.

She presented the 3000 strong petition to Labour MP Trevor Mallard this morning.

"If this becomes a law, this would be a huge step to help everyone with Crohn’s and Colitis, to make life more liveable for them," Nicole said.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. These diseases cause abdominal pain and diarrhoea.