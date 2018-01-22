Huge scrub fire continues to burn through the night near Bluff

Eleven Southland fire crews have spent the night battling a large scrub fire near Bluff.

Four helicopters with monsoon buckets tackled the blaze as it approached the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter.

Fire crews are expecting to stay on the scene for at least the next 24 hours as the flames continue to threaten power lines.

If the Tiwai power supply were to fail, it would be “catastrophic” to the smelter and its operations, and Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Several crews are focusing their efforts on protecting the smelter, while others battle the flames from other areas.