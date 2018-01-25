 

Huge powercut in Waikato/BOP affects almost 50,000 properties

A very large power cut has affecting almost 50,000 properties in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions today, after a fault with the national grid.

A Powerco outage map showing the areas affected by a large power outage on January 25, 2018

A Powerco outage map showing the areas affected by a large power outage on January 25, 2018

Source: Powerco

Supplier Powerco reported multiple outages on its website about 7.50am, with more than 47,300 properties affected.

Towns affected include Whitianga, Cambridge, Thames, Matamata, Tirau and Morrinsville.

A Transpower spokesperson said the power supply has now been restored to most homes, but said it could take until about 9.30am for all homes to get power back.

No further information on the cause of the outage was available, except that there was a fault at a substation.

Furthur updates can be found on the Powerco website.

