Huge police presence in South Auckland amid fears of rugby league fan trouble

1 NEWS has received reports that South Auckland's Otahuhu is "in lockdown" by police looking to avoid any incidents from rugby league fans after the Tonga vs England semi-final at Mount Smart stadium tonight.

Police lockdown in Otahuhu following the RLWC match between Tonga and England. Source: 1 NEWS

A 1 NEWS cameraman has sent in pictures of police lining the streets of Otahuhu and says they have blocked off major roads in the area.

He says there are around 200 officers in the area meaning it should be a quiet night.

Previous incidents of violence and unsafe fan behaviour in the area by Tongan and Samoan fans has prompted the extra vigilance.

Police patrol the streets in Otahuhu following the RLWC match between Tonga and England. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say: "The Tongan rugby team played admirably, and police have no concerns about the fact that they lost."